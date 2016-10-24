New super PAC ad warns of Trump launching a nuclear bomb

Story highlights The spot is created by a little-known super PAC called the Fifty Second Street Fund

Hillary Clinton's campaign has similarly raised the specter of a Trump nuclear attack

Washington (CNN) A mysterious new outside group is warning that Donald Trump's election could usher in an era of nuclear warfare and kill more people than live in Ohio's largest city.

Mushroom clouds from nuclear bombs interrupt a quiet cloudless day and scenes of debris fill the screen -- just before a clip of Trump questioning America's reluctance to use the warheads.

"Why are we making them?" he says in a clip of an interview.

That's when another explosion appears.

Read More