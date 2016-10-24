Trump threatens to reverse diplomatic relations with Cuba

Story highlights Donald Trump threatened to reverse the resumption of diplomatic relations with Cuba

(CNN) Donald Trump criticized the Obama administration's move to normalize relations with Cuba as a "very weak agreement," though he said some sort of a deal is "fine," in an interview with a local CBS station in Miami over the weekend.

The Republican nominee also said he would do "whatever you have to do to get a strong agreement," even if that meant breaking off the recently-resumed diplomatic relations.

"I just want to press -- would you break off diplomatic relations, though, on day one?" CBS4's Jim Defede asked Trump.

"I would do whatever you have to do to get a strong agreement. And people want an agreement, I like the idea of an agreement, but it has to be a real agreement. So if you call that for negotiation purposes, whatever you have to do to make a great deal for the people of Cuba," Trump said.

"Look, Cuba has to treat us fairly and it has to treat the people of Cuba fairly, and the people living here that were from Cuba or their families were from Cuba," he argued, saying the deal President Barack Obama "signed is a very weak agreement. We get nothing. The people of Cuba get nothing, and I would do whatever is necessary to get a good agreement. An agreement is fine."

