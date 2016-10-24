Kaine: Clinton as president would seek Congress' input for ISIS fight

Story highlights The Democratic VP nominee spoke with David Axelrod while in North Carolina

Cary, N.C. (CNN) If Hillary Clinton is elected president, she will quickly ask Congress to revise and update America's current Authorization for Use of Military Force in the fight against ISIS, says her nominee for vice president, Sen. Tim Kaine.

As a member of the Senate Foreign Relations and Armed Services committees, the Virginia Democrat has argued that the Obama administration must seek an updated approval from Congress to fight the war against ISIS. The administration maintains that it already has approval through the current force authorization, passed in the wake of the 9/11 attacks.

"Hillary has said that that's something she wants to do very early in her administration," Kaine told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files" podcast, produced by the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

Kaine said the military currently is operating in Iraq and Syria under an inadequate, "60-word authorization that was passed on Sept. 14, 2001, when about 70% of the current Congress wasn't there when that vote was cast."

Our adversaries and the battlefields on which we fight have evolved so much, Kaine said, "It's time for Congress to get back in the game and refine and revise that authorization, and really look at what it is to be engaged in military action against non-state terrorist groups."

