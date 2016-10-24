Almost 28,000 Virginia voters register online after deadline extended

Story highlights As of Friday, 27,952 voter registration applications had been submitted online

Those happened during a voter extension added after a website issue

(CNN) Nearly 28,000 people in Virginia registered to vote online last week during the 36-hour extension of the state's voter-registration deadline, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.

A federal judge extended the registration deadline last Thursday morning through Friday, October 21, at 11:59 p.m., after the state's online registration system malfunctioned earlier in the week.

As of 11:59 p.m. on Friday, 27,952 voter registration applications had been submitted online, but the Department of Elections says this number will likely grow once in-person and mailed registration applications are processed in the coming days.

"As the last 36 hours shows, we have had an overwhelming demand from voters this year to register to vote or to update their registration status, and we are dedicated to ensuring that every eligible Virginian has the opportunity to participate in the November election," said Department of Elections Commissioner Edgardo Cortés in a statement.