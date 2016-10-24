Story highlights Former Pennsylvania AG Kathleen Kane should not go to prison, lawyer said

(CNN) Back in August, Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane resigned from office in disgrace after being convicted of multiple felonies stemming from a politically-motivated act of retribution.

Now a judge will decide whether her abuse of her elected office was enough to send her to prison.

Kane, who will appear in court for sentencing Monday, faces a prison sentence of up to two years for perjury and obstruction, according to a brief obtained by the Legal Intelligencer.

An attorney representing Kane told CNN affiliate KYW that she has deep remorse for violating the trust of Pennsylvania residents. But the attorney said a prison sentence wouldn't be necessary because the loss of her position and law career was punishment enough.

Prosecutors, however, said that her crimes -- which have tarnished the attorney general's office and ruined an activist's life in the process -- warranted time behind bars.

