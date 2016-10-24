Obama admits to laughing at Trump during debates

Story highlights Obama taped an interview with Jimmy Kimmel

He poked fun at Donald Trump

Los Angeles (CNN) He's castigated Donald Trump as a dangerous demagogue whose claims of a rigged election are eroding US democracy. But President Barack Obama said Monday his most common reaction to the GOP nominee is just to laugh.

During a taping of ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" television program, the late-night host asked the President if his response to the Republican during the presidential debates was to let out a chuckle.

"Most of the time," Obama responded to cheers.

Later, detailing the responsibilities of his job, Obama declared: "I don't tweet at 3 a.m. about people who insult me."

It was only the latest in a string of hits from Obama on Trump and Republicans as Election Day nears. Speaking aboard Air Force One Monday, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said Obama would be campaigning ardently for Democrats in the coming days.

