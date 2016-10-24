Story highlights Joe Biden warned voters of a "nightmare" presidency if Donald Trump is elected

"I've given up on talking about Trump," the vice president said

(CNN) Vice President Joe Biden tore into Donald Trump in Cleveland, warning Monday of a "nightmare" presidency if the Republican nominee is elected.

"We all know the nightmare of a Trump presidency," Biden said while surprising a group of volunteers at a campaign office for Hillary Clinton. "I've given up on talking about Trump."

Biden, while making clear his disdain for Trump, was confident in telling the volunteers, "Hillary's going to win this election," and urged them to continue their work in the final days of the campaign.

"I came to say today's Election Day. Every day is Election Day now," Biden said.

Read More