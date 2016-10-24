Story highlights
(CNN)Vice President Joe Biden tore into Donald Trump in Cleveland, warning Monday of a "nightmare" presidency if the Republican nominee is elected.
"We all know the nightmare of a Trump presidency," Biden said while surprising a group of volunteers at a campaign office for Hillary Clinton. "I've given up on talking about Trump."
Biden, while making clear his disdain for Trump, was confident in telling the volunteers, "Hillary's going to win this election," and urged them to continue their work in the final days of the campaign.
"I came to say today's Election Day. Every day is Election Day now," Biden said.
The stop at the Cleveland office, kicks of a day of campaigning. Later Monday, the vice president holds two rallies for Clinton in Toledo and Dayton, Ohio.
On Friday while campaigning for Clinton in Pennsylvania, Biden appeared to suggest he wants to fight the Republican presidential nominee, saying he wished he could take Trump "behind the gym."
Biden made the comments during a riff on Trump's recently surfaced 2005 comments in which he bragged about being able to grope women and get away with it.
"The press always ask me, 'Don't I wish I were debating him?' No, I wish we were in high school -- I could take him behind the gym," Biden said. "That's what I wish."