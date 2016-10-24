Jay Z to headline concert for Hillary Clinton

Story highlights Rapper Jay Z will perform at a concert for Hillary Clinton

The event is targeted specifically at young black voters

(CNN) Rapper Jay Z will headline a concert for Hillary Clinton in Cleveland before Election Day, according to a Clinton aide.

The event -- which aides expect will draw thousands -- is part of an ongoing series of concerts that aim to motivate young people to turn out for Clinton the way they turned out for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.

Jay Z's event is targeted specifically at young black voters, an electoral demographic that has been reluctant to rally around Clinton, in part, because of comments she made in the 1990s and her support of President Bill Clinton's crime bill.

