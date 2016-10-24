Lawmaker: Pentagon Internet plan could let Russia snoop on troops

Story highlights Rep. Duncan Hunter says troops' personal info could be exposed to foreign governments

Pentagon is reportedly exploring using Russian satellites to provide internet to troops in Iraq, Afghanistan

Washington (CNN) A US congressman is warning a new Pentagon effort to provide troops with Internet service could give the Russians access to their personal information.

Rep. Duncan Hunter, a California Republican, wrote to the Pentagon on Friday charging its plan to offer low-cost Internet service to troops in places like Iraq and Afghanistan "creates unnecessary security risks."

"Our deployed warfighters could be exposed to transmitting their personal information over unprotected networks that are controlled by foreign and potentially hostile enemies," Hunter, who served as a US Marine Corps officer in Iraq and Afghanistan, wrote to the Defense Information Systems Agency.

American troops, particularly those stationed on larger bases, are often provided Internet services while deployed overseas as part of the military's programs that allow troops to stay in touch with family and friends.

According to Hunter, previous efforts to provide internet service were "primarily delivered via secure satellite" and had "stringent security measures."

