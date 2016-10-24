Story highlights Local Texas politician's ad was shared thousands of times on social media

"Please re-elect Gerald -- please," Daugherty's wife pleads

(CNN) Political ads can be downright scary these days. Between Donald Trump's increasingly apocalyptic videos about his rival's alleged failures, and Hillary Clinton's somber videos about Trump's critical views of women, US political ads seem like trailers for a movie you want to avoid.

But away from the jabs and insults of the US presidential campaign, a light-hearted ad by a local Texas politician is giving us all the break -- and the laughter -- we need.

"Gerald really doesn't have any hobbies," is the opening line of the ad that introduces Gerald Daugherty, a Republican seeking re-election as a Travis County Commissioner.

my favorite political ad of the year, for a Texas county commish @teamdaugherty https://t.co/tBVtTde4sF — Jon Ward (@jonward11) October 24, 2016

In the one-minute video, which was posted on YouTube earlier this month , Daugherty is portrayed as an amiable family man who can't stop talking about how to fix problems in Travis County, in south central Texas.

Daugherty geeks on about the cost per inmate in the county jail as he helps his wife, Charlyn, wash the dishes. She's obviously used to hearing him drone on, and rolls her eyes for the camera.

