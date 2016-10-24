Story highlights Elizabeth Warren tore into Donald Trump during a recent stump speech for Hillary Clinton

This comes after Trump is under fire for recent sexual harassment allegations and a leaked hot mic tape

Manchester, New Hampshire (CNN) In Elizabeth Warren's view, Donald Trump thinks "a mouth full of Tic Tacs" means he can "force himself on any woman within groping distance."

In a video released earlier this month, the Republican nominee said he needed Tic Tacs before talking with "Access Hollywood's" Billy Bush on a hot mic about how he can do anything to women because he is a celebrity.

"I've gotta use some Tic Tacs, just in case I start kissing her. You know I'm automatically attracted to beautiful -- I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait," Trump said.

Warren, and most every Democrat as well as many Republicans, took issue with the comments that have now rocked Trump's campaign.

"He thinks that because he has a mouth full of Tic Tacs he can force himself on any woman within groping distance," Warren said while campaigning at St. Anselm College and introducing the Democratic presidential nominee. "Well I've got news for you Donald Trump. Women have had it with guys like you."

Read More