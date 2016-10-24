Trump: 'I actually think we're winning'

(CNN) Donald Trump told a crowd of supporters in Florida Monday that he is in the lead in the race for the White House, despite being behind in the majority of national polls.

"Some great polls have just come out. I believe we're actually winning," Trump said, slamming the mainstream media.

The GOP presidential candidate went on to cite two polls, which he said show him leading Clinton.

"The Investors (Business) Daily poll, which was the single most accurate poll for the last three cycles. The last three presidential races. We're up. We just went up. We were down three. We were down five. We're now two up in Rasmussen. Just came out this morning. We're up in another couple of polls," Trump said.

Neither the IBD/TIPP nor the Rasmussen polls meet CNN's polling standards, for different reasons. IBD/TIPP poll does not disclose critical pieces of its methodology and Rasmussen uses a blend of online and telephone polling without live interviewers.