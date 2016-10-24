Trump nabs first major newspaper endorsement

Story highlights Republican casino mogul Sheldon Adelson owns the paper

Only a handful of papers have endorsed Trump

(CNN) The Las Vegas Review-Journal has become the first major American newspaper to endorse Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. They've chosen do to so just two weeks away from the election in the key battleground state of Nevada.

The daily newspaper, which has a circulation of nearly 200,000 readers, described Trump as the answer to American "frustration and disillusionment today with the political institutions that govern the nation."

"They clamor for an alternative to the incestuous and pernicious atmosphere dominating the capital," the editorial board wrote. "They see a vast array of lobbyists, elected officials and entrenched interests manipulating the levers of power for their own enrichment at the expense of ordinary citizens."

Unsurprisingly, Trump was pleased with the supported.

"Thank you Las Vegas Review Journal!" he tweeted.

EDITORIAL: 'Donald Trump for president' https://t.co/uH5GH7Bhe0 via @reviewjournal — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2016

