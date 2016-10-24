Election law doesn't care if Trump (or Clinton) ever concede

Story highlights There's no stipulation that a losing candidate has to concede

It's purely by tradition and custom

(CNN) The prospect of election night drama seems to dwindle with each new round of polling. But Donald Trump, perhaps trying to author a campaign cliffhanger, is determined to provide Americans with at least a measure of "suspense" on November 8.

During the third presidential debate, and in speeches and tweets before and after, the Republican nominee has repeatedly hinted, if not outright declared, that he has no intention of conceding a lost race to Hillary Clinton.

"I will look at it at the time," was Trump's debate response last week when moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News asked if he would, come what may, "absolutely accept the result of this election."

Wallace tried a second and third time in that exchange, temporarily playing civics teach and reminding the candidate of the virtues of a "peaceful transition of power," before Trump put the question to bed.

"I will tell you at the time," Trump said again. "I'll keep you in suspense."

Read More