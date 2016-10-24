Story highlights A Monmouth University poll out Monday illustrated the racial divide in the presidential race

North Carolina is a key battleground state and the poll hasn't changed much since August

(CNN) Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are neck-and-neck in North Carolina, a new Monmouth University poll out Monday shows.

The Democratic presidential nominee leads with 47% of likely voters, while Trump follows closely with 46%, well within the polls 4.9 percentage point margin of error.

The presidential race in North Carolina has remained largely the same over the past two months. A Monmouth Poll taken in August showed another virtual tie with Clinton at 44% of support and Trump with 42%.

The poll illustrated the racial divide in the presidential race. Clinton carries black, Hispanic, and Asian voters in North Carolina by 78%, while Trump trails at 16% support among non-white voters. Meanwhile, Trump has leads among white voters without a college degree with 72% support. However, Clinton maintains a lead among white voters with a college degree with 50% support, compared to Trump's 43% support.

The poll comes as Trump trails Clinton in a series of national polls, including a CNN Poll of Polls , which shows Clinton with a 9 percentage point lead.

Read More