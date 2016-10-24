Breaking News

Poll: Clinton, Trump virtually deadlocked in North Carolina

By Julia Manchester, CNN

Updated 2:40 PM ET, Mon October 24, 2016

Story highlights

  • A Monmouth University poll out Monday illustrated the racial divide in the presidential race
  • North Carolina is a key battleground state and the poll hasn't changed much since August

(CNN)Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are neck-and-neck in North Carolina, a new Monmouth University poll out Monday shows.

The Democratic presidential nominee leads with 47% of likely voters, while Trump follows closely with 46%, well within the polls 4.9 percentage point margin of error.
    The presidential race in North Carolina has remained largely the same over the past two months. A Monmouth Poll taken in August showed another virtual tie with Clinton at 44% of support and Trump with 42%.
    The poll illustrated the racial divide in the presidential race. Clinton carries black, Hispanic, and Asian voters in North Carolina by 78%, while Trump trails at 16% support among non-white voters. Meanwhile, Trump has leads among white voters without a college degree with 72% support. However, Clinton maintains a lead among white voters with a college degree with 50% support, compared to Trump's 43% support.
    The poll comes as Trump trails Clinton in a series of national polls, including a CNN Poll of Polls, which shows Clinton with a 9 percentage point lead.
    Trump's campaign manager Kellyanne Conway admitted the GOP nominee was behind on NBC Sunday.
    "We are behind. She has some advantages," Conway said, adding that Clinton "has a former president, happens to be her husband, campaigning for her; the current president and first lady, vice president -- all much more popular than she can hope to be. And she's seen as the incumbent."
    The Monmouth University poll was conducted by telephone from October 20-23, with 402 North Carolina likely voters.