Story highlights Barack Obama stopped by a fundraiser for Doug Applegate, who is challenging Darrell Issa

The President went on a lengthy rant about Issa and GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump

La Jolla, California (CNN) President Barack Obama directed harsh criticism at Rep. Darrell Issa at a fundraiser Sunday in La Jolla, California, claiming the former House Oversight Committee chairman's "primary contribution to the US Congress has been to obstruct and to waste taxpayer dollars on trumped up investigations that have led nowhere."

Obama lashed out at Issa, who after years of challenging the President, is now touting his cooperation with the White House in a campaign mailer featuring an Obama photo. The Democratic candidate challenging Issa for his Southern California district -- Doug Applegate -- was in attendance at the $10,000-a-plate-and-up fundraiser.

"This is now a guy who because (Donald) Trump's poll numbers are bad has sent of brochures with my picture on them touting his cooperation on issues with me," Obama said. "That is the definition of chutzpah. Here's a guy who called my administration perhaps the most corrupt in history."

CNN has reached out to Issa's office for comment, but have not yet received a response.

Obama said, "Beyond these interpersonal conversations, this is not somebody who is serious about working on problems."

Read More