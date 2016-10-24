Tom Hayden never lost his passion for social justice

Story highlights Peniel Joseph: I first met Tom in Mississippi almost six years ago, during the 50th anniversary reunion of SNCC.

Peniel Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in Ethics and Political Values and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of several books, most recently "Stokely: A Life." The views expressed here are his.

(CNN) The death of Tom Hayden -- the iconic anti-war and civil rights activist, who was perhaps the most recognizable face of the New Left in the 1960s -- represents a great loss to all who believe in social justice.

I first met Tom in Mississippi almost six years ago, during the 50th anniversary reunion of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC, pronounced "snick"). The legendary civil rights group inspired Hayden to pen the Port Huron Statement , one of the founding documents of the Students for a Democratic Society (SDS). At 70 years old, Hayden was fit, intellectually vibrant and displayed the energy and enthusiasm for political activism of someone half his age.

Peniel Joseph

In person, Tom proved to be an extraordinary raconteur, teacher and intellectual. He was humble and unassuming. His charisma revealed itself slowly, over the course of mesmerizing conversation that would leave you hungry for more. Over a group dinner, we discussed the civil rights movement, the prospects for political radicalism in the Age of Obama, and his friendship with Black Power leader Stokely Carmichael, whose biography I was writing at the time.

In phone conversations and meetings over the next several years, I found Tom to be nothing less than extraordinary. From his base in California, Tom continued to fight for racial, economic and environmental justice for marginalized communities across the nation and around the world.

Contrasting the clichéd efforts to divide the civil rights era in to the "good 1960s" vs. the "bad 1960s," he came to view this time holistically, even as his prodigious writings delved into the trauma suffered by generations of idealistic activists. Deeply concerned with issues of economic injustice, Tom developed relationships with civil rights activists like Martin Luther King Jr., Carmichael and local black activists in Newark that helped him to recognize the central role of race in American history.

