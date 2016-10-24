Is social media turning you into a zealot?

Story highlights Brian Hughes: News gathered from social media is increasingly unreliable

Recent studies suggest that much of what we share on platforms like Twitter and Facebook are even destructive to the social order

Brian Hughes is a professor of media studies at Queens College, CUNY. He writes and researches on the topics of extremism, new media, and the Middle East. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Have you heard? Hillary Clinton is dying of Parkinson's disease. Also, Donald Trump thinks the United States shouldn't have stopped the Bosnian genocide. Angry mobs of "Bernie bros" are hurling chairs at Democratic staffers. And President Obama, who smells like sulfur, is followed everywhere he goes by a swarm of flies.

These are fake statements, pulled from the bowels of the internet. Can you tell?

If you get your information from social media, the world is an almost supernaturally dark place these days. Our feeds and timelines are jammed with outrageous and incredible accounts that prove what we all already suspected: our political opponents are crazy. Maybe some of them are downright evil.

The good news is that much of what you read via social media isn't true. The bad news is that more and more people believe it is. Social media increasingly dominates our news-getting habits. But recent studies suggest the stories we share on platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and elsewhere are unreliable, polarizing, and even destructive to the social order.

A recent experiment published at Buzzfeed demonstrates that an average of 28.55% of articles shared on partisan social media are either mostly false, or a mixture of truth and fiction.