Story highlights Collins: These are people that France hoped would just go away. Instead, they have been allowed to fester in the Jungle

It is a disgrace that the authorities allowed them to travel across the continent, often putting their lives in the hands of criminals

Damian Collins is the British Member of Parliament for Folkestone and Hythe and is the chairman of the Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author.

(CNN) French authorities have begun the process of demolishing the migrant camp known as the Calais Jungle, and it is clear that the final few hours of this center are going to be just as big a disgrace as its previous existence.

I visited the Jungle earlier this month, just after President François Hollande had said that the camp would be closed down.

In light of this announcement, you might have expected that there would be official information points for the migrants, telling them about the alternative accommodation that the French authorities said they would provide, what they needed to do in order to be moved there, and encouraging them to leave straight away.

Yet, the only government representatives I saw were a couple of officials in red jackets, whom migrants could approach for information.

Very few migrants had received -- or knew how to get -- any information about where they would be moved. Many, rightly, feared that the camp would be demolished before all of the migrants had been moved out.

JUST WATCHED Inside 'The Jungle' migrant camp Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Inside 'The Jungle' migrant camp 01:22

Read More