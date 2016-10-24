Breaking News

Battle for Mosul: How ISIS is fighting to keep its Iraqi stronghold

By Tim Hume, CNN

Updated 10:35 AM ET, Mon October 24, 2016

Kurdish Peshmerga forces take positions as they start to move toward the Imam Reza and Tizxirab villages of Bashiqa district as part of the operation to retake Mosul, Iraq, on October 23.
Internally displaced persons stand at a checkpoint as an Iraqi army convoy passes by in al-Qayyarah, about 31 miles south of Mosul, on October 23.
Iraqi forces distribute fruits to children in the village of al-Khuwayn, south of Mosul, after recapturing the village from the Islamic State on October 23.
Iraqi forces talk with a family in the village of al-Khuwayn, south of Mosul, after recapturing it from Islamic State on October 23.
Iraqi Kurdish security forces detain a suspected member of ISIS in the eastern suburbs of Kirkuk on Saturday, October 22. The forces are battling ISIS fighters who infiltrated Kirkuk, rattling Iraq as it pushes to retake Mosul, the terror group&#39;s last bastion of power in the country.
Iraqi special forces soldiers hold a cross found in the Christian town of Bartella on October 22. Iraqi forces recaptured Bartella, east of Mosul, earlier this week but still face some resistance in the area.
An Iraqi boy who lost an eye in fighting between government forces and ISIS poses for a photograph in Debaga refugee camp where people displaced by fighting in and around Mosul have sought shelter, on October 22.
Members of Iraqi pro-government forces hold a position on the front line Friday, October 21, near the village of Tall al-Tibah, south of Mosul.
Gen. Abdel Ghani al-Asadi, who leads Iraq&#39;s counterterrorism forces, sits in Bartella on October 21 after Iraqi forces retook the town outside Mosul.
A Kurdish Peshmerga soldier mans a post on the outskirts of Mosul on Thursday, October 20. The Iraqi-led coalition is advancing closer to Mosul, an ISIS stronghold since 2014.
Peshmerga fighters look over a village during an assault near Bashiqa on October 20.
A coalition fighter covers his ears before another fires artillery on ISIS positions in Nawaran on October 20. The coalition against ISIS includes Iraqi, Kurdish and American forces.
Coalition fighters hold position near Bashiqa on October 20.
Iraqi troops ride in the back of a vehicle as they advance through the desert northeast of Qayyara, Iraq, on October 20.
Peshmerga forces are seen during an attack on ISIS targets in the village of Naveran.
A flag flies as Peshmerga fighters prepare to fire a rocket near Bashiqa on October 20.
A member of the Peshmerga forces handles weaponry during an attack on ISIS targets near Naveran on October 20.
A Peshmerga fighter takes aim near Naveran on October 20.
Iraqi soldiers travel along a road near Qayyara as clouds of black smoke rise in the sky on Wednesday, October 19.
Iraqi special forces advance toward Mosul on Wednesday.
Displaced people flee their homes on October 19.
Iraqi forces fire a howitzer toward the village of Tall al-Tibah on October 19.
Iraqi soldiers raise their weapons in celebration on the outskirts of Qayyara on October 19.
A man stands in front of a fire from oil that had earlier been set ablaze by members of ISIS in the Qayyara area on October 19.
A street is covered with smoke from the Qayyara fire.
Iraqi soldiers look on as smoke rises from the Qayyara area.
Iraqi forces head toward the front lines near Qayyara on Tuesday, October 18.
Iraqi forces in Bajwaniyah on October 18.
People flee their homes amid the fighting on October 18.
Smoke rises from an ISIS position after a coalition airstrike in Mosul on October 18.
Civilians herd sheep from a village near Mosul on October 18. The smoke came from oil wells ISIS set on fire to limit the visibility of coalition pilots.
Kurdish Peshmerga forces are on the front line in Nineveh, Iraq, on October 18.
A Peshmerga fighter peers up from an underground tunnel in the liberated town of Badana on October 18. ISIS fighters have built tunnels below residential streets to escape from airstrikes.
Armored vehicles driven by Peshmerga forces move along the Hazir front on October 18.
Members of the Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government take aim near the town of Bartella on October 18.
Kurdish security forces take up a position near ISIS-controlled villages on Monday, October 17.
Peshmerga forces attack ISIS militants with howitzers from Zardak mountain on October 17.
Smoke rises from a suicide car bomb attack carried out by ISIS in the village of Bedene on October 17.
Iraqi coalition forces deploy in the area of al-Shurah as they advance toward Mosul on October 17. Before ISIS gained control, Mosul was inhabited by more than 2 million people. Only about 1 million residents now remain.
Coalition forces attack ISIS targets in the Bertela region on October 17.
Iraqi forces advance near al-Shurah on October 17.
A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy drives towards the Khazer front line, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Mosul on October 17.
Members of the Iraqi coalition gather around a fire at Zardak mountain ahead of the offensive.
Peshmerga forces deploy in the dark near the village of Wardak early on October 17.
An Iraqi police officer inspects his weapon at the Qayyara military base about 60 kilometers (35 miles) south of Mosul on Sunday, October 16. If Iraqi forces regain control of Mosul, it will be the latest in a string of victories, including the recapture of the Qayyara oil refinery and airbase.
A Sunni Iraqi police officer prays at the Qayyara airbase on October 16.
Story highlights

  • ISIS is putting up a fierce fight to hold on to Iraq's second city, the largest under its control
  • Outnumbered by advancing forces, it relies on tunnels, terror and suicide bombs

(CNN)One week into the battle for Mosul, and the vast coalition seeking to oust ISIS from Iraq's second city is making swifter than expected progress.

But for all its gains -- 78 villages liberated, and nearly 800 ISIS fighters killed as of Monday morning -- the coalition is encountering fierce resistance from ISIS, in what is anticipated to be the terror group's last stand in Iraq.
    Massively outnumbered by the advancing coalition -- a 90,000-strong force of Iraqi government troops, Kurdish Peshmerga fighters and irregular militia soldiers -- ISIS relies on asymmetric warfare tactics to inflict damage on its opponents, and terrorize long-suffering local civilians.
    Here's how the terror group is fighting to maintain its two-year grip on the city.

    Bombs and booby traps

    A Peshmerga soldier shows containers of potassium nitrate left as an ISIS booby trap.
    Having known long in advance that the push to retake Mosul was coming, ISIS has had plenty of time to prepare for the onslaught.
    Coalition forces approaching the city must navigate roads lined with improvised explosive devices (IEDs) -- and entering recaptured towns stacked with booby traps left by ISIS's skilled bombmakers.
    According to the Iraqi Joint Operations Command, two bomb-making factories were discovered during the first week of the assault, and nearly 400 IEDs remotely detonated by coalition forces.
    Brigadier General Bajat Mzuri of the Zeravani Special Forces, part of the Kurdish Peshmerga, told CNN that more of his troops had been killed by such explosives than on the battlefield itself.
    "They put them on the road, in the houses," he said. "We liberate a village and they are everywhere -- people come back to their homes, open a door or even a refrigerator and it blows up."
    Clearing a village of ISIS IEDS is slow, dangerous work that can take months, he said. A third of his team's casualties to IEDs are bomb specialists brought in to eradicate the threat.
    Defusing ISIS bombs with bare hands and little else

    Suicide VBIED / suicide vests

    Captain Chilhan Sadk of the Peshmerga handles a diffused ISIS-made suicide belt.
    Suicide attacks -- whether via car or truck bombs, or gunmen wearing suicide vests -- have become one of ISIS' signature modes of attack. CNN teams in the field have witnessed multiple attempted suicide attacks.
    Iraq-led troops advance further toward Mosul
    Inside the battle for Mosul: Gunfire, car bombs and suicide attack
    Iraqi military officials said Monday that 127 vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (VBIEDs) had been destroyed in the first week of fighting.
    Peshmerga officials gave CNN a up-close look at a suicide vest that had been recovered from ISIS fighters and defused before it could be detonated: a silver box packed with C4 explosives and hundreds of ball bearings, carried in a backpack.
    The use of suicide vests allows even small pockets of fighters to lie in wait and engage advancing Iraqi forces, detonating their suicide belts to potentially inflict mass casualties once they are shot.

    Tunnels

    A Peshmerga fighter looks out of the entrance of an ISIS tunnel in Badana.
    A Peshmerga fighter looks out of the entrance of an ISIS tunnel in Badana.
    A key part of ISIS's apparent defense strategy for Mosul has been the construction of an elaborate network of tunnels in the city and surrounding towns.
    Exploring ISIS tunnels near Mosul
    This concealed network allows fighters to escape, hide, move equipment and personnel without detection from coalition aircraft -- and launch surprise attacks on passing coalition troops.
    CNN correspondents have witnessed ISIS fighters suddenly emerge from the ground to fire on coalition forces as they press towards Mosul. Even a single fighter -- especially one wearing a suicide vest -- can present a threat.
    The Peshmerga say that in some tunnels, they have found plates of food that are still warm -- indicating how close coalition forces come to the terrorists before they flee.

    Distraction assaults

    Kurdish security forces detain a suspected ISIS member on the outskirts of Kirkuk Saturday.
    Kurdish security forces detain a suspected ISIS member on the outskirts of Kirkuk Saturday.
    As the coalition closes in on Mosul, ISIS has launched surprise attacks in other parts of the country, in an effort to distract coalition forces and tie up their attention and resources elsewhere.
    A major attack Friday on Kirkuk, about 175 kilometers to Mosul's southeast, was followed by another assault south of the city Sunday.
    The same day, ISIS sleeper cells launched a surprise assault on Rutba, a town in Anbar province hundreds of kilometers to the southwest of Mosul, which had been recaptured by Iraqi forces from ISIS in May.
    As well as drawing the Iraqi military's focus and resources away from Mosul, the surprise attacks demonstrate the enduring ability of ISIS sleeper cells to strike deep behind the frontlines -- and underline the enduring vulnerability of supposedly recaptured territory.

    Retribution killings

    ISIS has repeatedly boasted of its brutality, as in this propaganda image of a purported 2014 execution.
    ISIS has repeatedly boasted of its brutality, as in this propaganda image of a purported 2014 execution.
    Nowhere was this point more apparent than in a "liberated" village near Nimrud, southeast of Mosul, where about 40 people who had welcomed Iraqi forces were reportedly executed by ISIS on Saturday night.
    People in the village said that ISIS fighters had hid when Iraqi forces passed through, a former Mosul City Council official told CNN.
    The coalition forces did not leave troops behind to secure the town, allowing the extremists to return and take bloody revenge on locals who had celebrated their defeat once the troops moved on.
    ISIS has reportedly retaken a number of "liberated" villages in recent days, capitalizing on the coalition's failure to secure all of its gains on the battlefield.

    Human shields

    Iraqis displaced from Mosul line up for food and hygiene kits at a camp near near Qayyara.
    Iraqis displaced from Mosul line up for food and hygiene kits at a camp near near Qayyara.
    There are also fears that the terror group is targeting civilian populations by using them as human shields against the coalition advance, as it has done in previous battles in Iraq.
    ISIS using civilians as human shields in Falluja
    ISIS using civilians as human shields in Falluja

      JUST WATCHED

      ISIS using civilians as human shields in Falluja

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    ISIS using civilians as human shields in Falluja 03:33
    An Iraqi intelligence source told CNN that 284 men and boys were executed in Mosul on Thursday and Friday, after they had been taken for use as human shields. CNN could not independently confirm the claim.
    The United Nations earlier said it was concerned by reports that ISIS had taken 550 families from villages around Mosul as human shields, as part of an apparent policy to prevent civilians escaping.
    Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said there was a grave danger that ISIS would "not only use such vulnerable people as human shields, but may opt to kill them rather than see them liberated."

    Lighting oil wells, sulfur factory

    An oil field that was set alight by retreating ISIS fighters in Qayyara, near Mosul.
    An oil field that was set alight by retreating ISIS fighters in Qayyara, near Mosul.
    ISIS has also been setting fire to oil wells in the oil-rich region, in an attempt to blunt the effectiveness of the coalition's air power by obscuring their view of targets from above.
    A sulfur facility near Qayyara was also set ablaze Thursday, sending up toxic plumes that pose a hazard to populations downwind, and complicate military operations in the area.
    Smoke billows from the torched sulfur factory near Qayyara.
    Smoke billows from the torched sulfur factory near Qayyara.

    CNN's Nick Paton Walsh, Ben Wedeman, Arwa Damon, Michael Holmes, Dominique van Heerden, Mohammed Tawfeeq, Hamdi Alkhshali and Tim Lister contributed to this report.