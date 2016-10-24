Before his coma he spoke English; after waking up he's fluent in Spanish

Story highlights The 16-year-old ended up in the coma after a concussion

Foreign accent syndrome is an extremely rare condition

(CNN) Life's been full of uncertainties for Reuben Nsemoh lately.

Ever since he suffered a concussion in a soccer game, the suburban Atlanta teen's worried about why it's so hard for him to concentrate. He's fretted over whether he'll ever get to play his favorite sport.

But the biggest stumper of all: how is it that he's suddenly speaking fluent Spanish?

Nsemoh, a 16-year-old high school sophomore, ended up in the coma last month after another player kicked him in the head during a game.

When he woke up, he did something he'd never done before: speak Spanish like a native.

