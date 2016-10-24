Selfies hurt self-esteem. No, they help. Scientists can't make up their minds

Story highlights New study links looking at selfies with low self-esteem

But taking selfies or looking at group selfies can make you happier

(CNN) We're living in the age of the selfie. But is that a good thing?

The short answer: We don't know.

A new study suddenly doing the social media rounds links looking at selfies with lower levels of self-esteem and life satisfaction.

But there's also another study that says posting selfies does wonders for our self-worth.

Let's talk about them one by one.