(CNN) A Texas nurse who contracted Ebola while treating a patient has settled a lawsuit against the hospital where she became infected.

The diagnosis of Nina Pham was the first known transmission of the disease in the United States. The Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas nurse sued its parent company, Texas Health Resources, in March 2015, accusing it of failing to adequately prepare her to treat Ebola and violating her privacy.

"Texas Health Resources and Ms. Pham have resolved the pending lawsuit, and wish the best for each other going forward," the parties said in a joint statement.

"All parties have agreed the terms of the resolution are confidential and will not make additional statements or grant media interviews."

Pham and another nurse contracted Ebola in October 2014 after treating Thomas Eric Duncan, who started showing symptoms after arriving in Dallas from Liberia.

