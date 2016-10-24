Preteens need only two rounds of HPV vaccine, CDC says

Story highlights Some young people should get only two doses of the HPV vaccine, the CDC said

The vaccine prevents the virus linked to several types of cancer and genital warts

(CNN) Young people who get the human papillomavirus vaccine before turning 15 need only two doses, rather than three, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week.

It recommends that children ages 11 and 12 receive two doses of the HPV vaccine at least six months apart; 13- and 14-year-olds may also use this schedule. People who start the series at 15 through 26 still need three doses, it said.

HPV is a common virus that can affect anyone who is sexually active. It can result in HPV-related cancers, with cervical cancer most common among women and oropharyngeal cancers most common among men.

The vaccine is recommended routinely for women through the age of 26 and men through the age of 21, said Dr. Melinda Wharton, director of the CDC's Immunization Services Division. Gardasil 9, approved in 2014, prevents HPV types that cause cervical cancer, vaginal and vulvar cancer in females, anal and throat cancer in females and males, penile cancer in males and genital warts in males and females.

In 2006, the Food and Drug Administration licensed the HPV vaccine at three doses to be administered over six months. Additional studies since then showed that, for people ages 9 to 14, two doses of the vaccine can be just as effective.

Read More