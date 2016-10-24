Story highlights Fuchs scores first Leicester goal, signs new contract

(CNN) You score the goal of your dreams, maintain your 100% record in the Champions League and sign a new contract with the Premier League champions.

"It's been an okay week," deadpans Leicester City defender Christian Fuchs, talking to CNN at Twickenham, ahead of the New York Giants' 17-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL Sunday.

The 30-year-old Fuchs signed a new contract with Leicester, which runs until June 2019, on Friday ahead of the club's 3-1 weekend win over Crystal Palace -- a game in which he scored his first goal for the team in his 41st league appearance.

"I enjoyed every minute obviously. A lot of things happened that I wish would happen more often, but each and every event has its own special feeling and its own special emotions for me.

"Committing to Leicester is a big step," adds the Austrian international, who played for his country during Euro 2016. "I already had plans made-up to join New York City after my old contract had finished, but I said to the Foxes I'm happy here and happy to extend my contract for another year."

