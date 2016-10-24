Story highlights
- Fuchs scores first Leicester goal, signs new contract
- Mulls transition from one form of football to the other
- Believes Leicester close to recapturing last season's form
(CNN)You score the goal of your dreams, maintain your 100% record in the Champions League and sign a new contract with the Premier League champions.
"It's been an okay week," deadpans Leicester City defender Christian Fuchs, talking to CNN at Twickenham, ahead of the New York Giants' 17-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL Sunday.
The 30-year-old Fuchs signed a new contract with Leicester, which runs until June 2019, on Friday ahead of the club's 3-1 weekend win over Crystal Palace -- a game in which he scored his first goal for the team in his 41st league appearance.
"I enjoyed every minute obviously. A lot of things happened that I wish would happen more often, but each and every event has its own special feeling and its own special emotions for me.
"Committing to Leicester is a big step," adds the Austrian international, who played for his country during Euro 2016. "I already had plans made-up to join New York City after my old contract had finished, but I said to the Foxes I'm happy here and happy to extend my contract for another year."
A different form of football
He may not have watched a game live until Sunday's showpiece fixture, but Fuchs is contemplating making the unlikely transition from one form of football to another by becoming an NFL kicker.
And his confidence was strengthened after he tested his skills with former New York Giants player, Osi Umenyiora.
"I've tried it! I think I proved myself, and [Umenyiora] was pretty impressed by how I kicked," said Fuchs, who hit a 60-yard field goal through the upright -- an achievement the Austrian bashfully admits isn't the easiest to pull-off.
"I don't know the percentage but I think it's something like 30/1. It's very rare -- the average field play is between 35 and 40 yards.
"I'm serious about trying it. It's a dream I want to follow; It's a goal I want to achieve. Why not? If I don't try, I might not achieve it. Let's see, it's definitely an option for the future."
Back to earth
It's a never-say-never attitude that's emblematic of Leicester City's title success last season, though the defense of their Premier League crown is proving more problematic.
"You have to see everything in perspective. We've played against big teams that obviously didn't perform that well last season," says Fuchs, referring to comprehensive defeats by Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea.
Allied to a loss on the opening day of the season at Hull, Leicester have already lost more games this year than in the entirety of their title-winning campaign, though more positively Claudio Ranieri's team has won all three of its Champions League group games.
"We've performed well at home I think," adds Fuchs. "We haven't lost at home for over a year now, which just shows we're a very solid side at the King Power Stadium.
"The feeling is definitely coming back from last season in the last couple of games."
Having kept a third consecutive Champions League clean sheet and opened his Leicester goal account, Fuchs knows exactly what to do next ... "I should sign a contract with Leicester every weekend!"