Incident left 27 people complaining of breathing difficulties

The 25-year-old was released on bail until a date in November

(CNN) Police in London have arrested a man on suspicion of releasing a chemical substance at one of the city's airports, following an incident which led to the evacuation of the terminal Friday.

The Metropolitan Police said that a 25-year-old man had been arrested Saturday following the episode at London City Airport, which left 27 people complaining of breathing difficulties and feeling unwell.

The man was arrested on suspicion of using a noxious substance to cause serious damage, an offense under anti-terror laws.

He was not charged, but released on bail until a date in late November. Police said that the case is being investigated by aviation investigators, rather than counter-terrorism police at this point.

Passengers wore emergency blankets to keep warm outside the terminal.

The airport was evacuated Friday after a number of passengers reported feeling unwell, police said.

