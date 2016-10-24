Duo seeks justice for sexual assault victims in MTV's 'Sweet/Vicious'

Story highlights Watch a new promo for MTV's 'Sweet/Vicious'

On the show, two women fight for justice for sexual assault victims

(CNN) MTV's script programming might conjure thoughts of werewolves ("Teen Wolf") and serial killers ("Scream"), but next month the network will debut a new series unlike anything else on its current slate.

On "Sweet/Vicious," Taylor Dearden and Eliza Bennett play a pair of wannabe vigilantes who seek to bring justice for victims of sexual assault on their college campus -- basically superheroes without capes who also have to go to class.

Bennett plays Jules, a sorority girl who stalks bad guys by night, and Dearden plays Ophelia, an off-beat computer expert who is quick to pick up on Jules' not-so-simple life.

Creator Jennifer Robinson set out to make the show because she didn't see young women on TV who were "well-rounded."

"I didn't feel represented as a young woman who both felt both broken and unapologetically strong," she told CNN in an e-mail. "I wanted to create a show with humor, heart, and kick-ass action where women were front and center."

