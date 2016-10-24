Pete Burns, Dead or Alive singer, dies at 57

Story highlights A statement said he died of cardiac arrest

Burns confessed to his love of plastic surgery

(CNN) Pete Burns, lead singer of the 1980s British pop band Dead or Alive, has died.

He was 57.

According to a statement from his management team posted on the singer's official Twitter account, Burns died Sunday of "massive cardiac arrest."

"All of his family and friends are devastated by the loss of our special star," the statement read. "He was a true visionary, a beautiful talented soul, and he will be missed by all who loved and appreciated everything he was and all the wonderful memories he has left us with."

Hi guys, it's Kyle here. Was asked to send out this tweet on behalf of Steve, Lynn & Michael. #rippeteburns #sadtimes #icon SO SAD!!! pic.twitter.com/rOkAVHsZQg — Pete Burns (@PeteBurnsICON) October 24, 2016

A native of England, Burns was working in a record store before he founded a musical group called the Nightmares in Wax in Liverpool in 1979. The group was renamed Dead or Alive in 1980.

