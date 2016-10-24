Oscars: Best Actress race starts to take shape

Story highlights Viola Davis will be competing in the Best Supporting Actress race in the Oscars

Her decision shakes up the Lead Actress race

(CNN) The Academy Award nominations won't be unveiled for another three months, but at least one of the major races has already been shaken up.

Viola Davis, whose performance in the adaptation of August Wilson's "Fences" had been earning her rave reviews, has decided to compete as a supporting actress for the Screen Actors Guild Awards, CNN has confirmed. It had been presumed the "How to Get Away with Murder" star would compete in the lead actress categories this award season.

With this move, which likely indicates the category she chooses to compete in for the Academy Awards, the field of contenders now has a little breathing room.

There are three lead actresses on virtually every prediction list so far: four-time Oscar nominee Annette Benning, Oscar winner Natalie Portman, and former supporting actress nominee Emma Stone.

Benning's performance as a mother struggling to raise her son in the complex cultural climate of 1979 has been called "the type of role where merely watching her listen is a revelation," according to a Guardian reviewer.

Read More