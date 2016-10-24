'Man With a Plan,' 'Great Indoors' stick to CBS sitcom formula

(CNN) CBS' latest new comedies both feature middle-aged white guys thrust into worlds they don't entirely understand. That "Man With a Plan," stars Matt LeBlanc in what amounts to an update of "Mr. Mom" -- and "The Great Indoors" pokes fun at Millennials -- should provide a pretty good idea of the level of ambition involved.

More than 30 years after the aforementioned Michael Keaton movie, but the notion of a father being pressed into service wrangling his kids is still perceived to resonate -- and offers LeBlanc an opportunity to approximate what Joey from "Friends" might be currently doing had he married, procreated and moved to the 'burbs.

" allowfullscreen>

When his wife (Liza Snyder) goes back to work, LeBlanc's Adam has to shoulder responsibility for the children. This completely undermines his vision of himself as "Daddy Fun Times," and puts him in contact not only with an assortment of moms but the one dad (Matt Cook) who regularly occupies this role, a guy so neutered as to be positively thrilled to have an "alpha male" in his orbit.

A subsequent episode introduces Kevin Nealon as Adam's brother, but "Man With a Plan" largely relies on LeBlanc -- back in network-land after playing himself in Showtime's "Episodes" -- and his knack for tossing off a line, even when most of them are as predictable as this.

Generously, the series serves up comfort food, paired as it is with an equally benign throwback featuring a veteran sitcom star, "Kevin Can Wait." Less charitably, it's as if CBS has been sucked into a time warp -- delivering the fourth best sitcom of the 1989 season.

Read More