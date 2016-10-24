Kings of Leon land first number one album

Story highlights Kings of Leon scores their first number album with "Walls"

"Walls" is the first new music in three years from the family band

(CNN) Good things come to those who wait.

Rockers Kings of Leon have landed their first number one album on the Billboard 200 chart with "Walls." The group's seventh studio album has sold over 77,000 copies in its first week.

The debut single off "Walls" is "Waste a Moment," the seventh top 10 hit for Kings of Leon.

It's been 13 years since the band first broke through with the album, "Youth & Young Manhood." Kings of Leon has had a string of hits since, including the smash single, "Use Somebody" off the 2008 album, "Only by the Night."

Kings of Leon, which consists of brothers Caleb Followhill, Nathan Followhill, Jared Followhill and cousin, Matthew Followhill, hadn't released any new music in three years.

