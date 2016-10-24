Drake drops four new songs ahead of 30th birthday

Story highlights
(CNN)Drake turned 30 Monday, but it was his fans who received a gift.
The rapper released four new songs on Sunday; he's calling the project titled "More Life," a playlist and not an album.
"I'm off like mixtapes," he said during his Apple Music OVO Radio show. "I want to do a playlist. I want to give you a collection of songs that become the soundtrack to your life."
"Two Birds One Stone," appears to address Drake's ongoing feud with fellow rapper Kid Cudi.
While "Fake Love," puts anyone on blast who's using him for fame.
"Sneakin'" features 21 Savage, an up and coming rapper from Atlanta.
"Wanna Know" is a remix of UK rapper Dave's hit song.
Drake has had a year of milestones. The rapper dropped his album, "Views" in April and it went on to become certified triple platinum. Drizzy broke an Apple Music record as the first artist with one billion streams with the album. He also released a 23-minute film titled, "Please Forgive Me" in September.
But it hasn't all been smooth sailing. Drake canceled the remainder of his Summer Sixteen tour earlier this month due to an ankle injury. So far Drake is still scheduled to kick off his Boy Meets Word European tour in January.
Drake told fans to expect more music in December.