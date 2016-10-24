Drake drops four new songs ahead of 30th birthday

Story highlights Drake dropped four new songs Sunday and said more music will come in December

The rapper, who turned 30 on Monday, has had a year full of milestones

(CNN) Drake turned 30 Monday, but it was his fans who received a gift.

The rapper released four new songs on Sunday; he's calling the project titled "More Life," a playlist and not an album.

"I'm off like mixtapes," he said during his Apple Music OVO Radio show. "I want to do a playlist. I want to give you a collection of songs that become the soundtrack to your life."

"Two Birds One Stone," appears to address Drake's ongoing feud with fellow rapper Kid Cudi.

While "Fake Love," puts anyone on blast who's using him for fame.

Read More