Bill Murray is our Mark Twain

(CNN) On Sunday night Bill Murray was awarded one of the most prestigious honors in comedy.

The comedic actor received the Mark Twain Prize during a star-studded event at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

"The Mark Twain Prize recognizes people who have had an impact on American society in ways similar to the distinguished 19th century novelist and essayist best known as Mark Twain," the center's site says. "As a social commentator, satirist and creator of memorable characters, Samuel Clemens was a fearless observer of society, who startled and outraged many while delighting and informing many more with his uncompromising perspective of social injustice and personal folly."

But Murray isn't just the recipient of this year's prize, he's very much like the witty American hero for whom it is named.

Here's how the "Groundhog Day" star resembles Twain: