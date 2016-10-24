10 dead, 147 injured after explosion at residential complex in China

(CNN) A powerful explosion at a Chinese residential complex has left 10 people dead, scorching buildings and scattering debris across the northwestern Chinese town of Xinmin.

The local government in Shaanxi province said in a statement late Monday that 147 had been injured.

10 dead, 157 injured in a prefabricated house explosion in Fugu County, NW China's Shaanxi on Monday afternoon. Rescue efforts continue pic.twitter.com/y4dxF0Tpbj — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) October 24, 2016

According to state broadcaster Xinhua, the blast took place at about 2 p.m in a prefabricated house which had been built inside a larger residential compound.

Rescue crews were combing through the rubble overnight in the hope of finding survivors and to discover the cause of the explosion.

The city hospital was damaged in the blast, as were several other buildings in the near vicinity, Xinhua said.