(CNN)A man has been killed, and three people injured, in a gruesome explosion in a Japanese park on Sunday afternoon.
A suicide note was found stuffed inside the sock of 72-year-old Toshikatsu Kurihara, a resident of Utsunomiya, Japan, local police told CNN, after he was blown apart by an explosive device.
The incident took place near the parking lot of Joshi Park, in Utsunomiya, where a festival was being held.
Utsunomiya Police told CNN they received emergency calls saying a man was burning -- when they arrived, they found metal pieces in the area and a severely damaged body.
A number of locals reported hearing at least one explosion on Sunday, which left two nearby cars on fire.
Utsunomiya Fire Department officials told CNN both cars were destroyed in the fire while a nearby building was also partially burned.
14-year-old boy injured in incident
Apart from Kurihara, three other people were injured in the explosion on Sunday, two of them seriously.
A 64-year-old man suffered a head injury and possible ear drum rupture, while a 58-year-old man suffered lung and liver damage, local police confirmed.
A 14-year-old boy was also injured in the blast, but only lightly according to authorities.
Local media reported Kurihara was a retired Self Defense Forces officer. Police confirmed his home had also caught fire earlier that day.
The park will be closed while police investigate to determine exactly what happened.