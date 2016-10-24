Story highlights Police found a suicide note in the victim's sock

Explosion took place close to a local festival

(CNN) A man has been killed, and three people injured, in a gruesome explosion in a Japanese park on Sunday afternoon.

A suicide note was found stuffed inside the sock of 72-year-old Toshikatsu Kurihara, a resident of Utsunomiya, Japan, local police told CNN, after he was blown apart by an explosive device.

The incident took place near the parking lot of Joshi Park, in Utsunomiya, where a festival was being held.

A broken wooden bench stands at the site of an explosion at a park in Utsunomiya.

Utsunomiya Police told CNN they received emergency calls saying a man was burning -- when they arrived, they found metal pieces in the area and a severely damaged body.

A number of locals reported hearing at least one explosion on Sunday, which left two nearby cars on fire.

