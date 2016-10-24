Breaking News

Spidey-strength: Aussie arachnid carts off mouse-sized snack

By Euan McKirdy, CNN

Updated 5:11 AM ET, Mon October 24, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The black widow spider is found all over the globe. Its bite can produce vomiting and achiness, although it&#39;s not usually fatal. The black widow is usually identified by a black body with red hourglass marking.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Click through the gallery to learn about more of the world&#39;s most dangerous spiders.
Photos: Some of the world's most dangerous spiders
The black widow spider is found all over the globe. Its bite can produce vomiting and achiness, although it's not usually fatal. The black widow is usually identified by a black body with red hourglass marking.

Click through the gallery to learn about more of the world's most dangerous spiders.
Hide Caption
1 of 6
Stay away from the brown recluse spider, one of the most dangerous arachnids on Earth. It can be found outdoors near rocks or in the woods -- or, chillingly, indoors in dark places, including corners and furniture. Its bite can cause lesions that lead to gangrene.
Photos: Some of the world's most dangerous spiders
Stay away from the brown recluse spider, one of the most dangerous arachnids on Earth. It can be found outdoors near rocks or in the woods -- or, chillingly, indoors in dark places, including corners and furniture. Its bite can cause lesions that lead to gangrene.
Hide Caption
2 of 6
A brown widow spider, which also has an hourglass-shaped marking on its abdomen, is slightly less venomous than the black widow. It&#39;s thought to live in most of the world&#39;s most tropical locations as well as in the southern United States. These nocturnal creatures have painful bites that can result in serious swelling and redness.
Photos: Some of the world's most dangerous spiders
A brown widow spider, which also has an hourglass-shaped marking on its abdomen, is slightly less venomous than the black widow. It's thought to live in most of the world's most tropical locations as well as in the southern United States. These nocturnal creatures have painful bites that can result in serious swelling and redness.
Hide Caption
3 of 6
Although they resemble the harmless tarantula, Brazilian wandering spiders, known for building webs in bananas, are considerably more dangerous. The South American specimen may well be the most venomous spider on the planet. Its bite could be life-threatening.
Photos: Some of the world's most dangerous spiders
Although they resemble the harmless tarantula, Brazilian wandering spiders, known for building webs in bananas, are considerably more dangerous. The South American specimen may well be the most venomous spider on the planet. Its bite could be life-threatening.
Hide Caption
4 of 6
The Sydney funnel-web spider, generally found in Australia, also gives a painful bite. The funnel-web spider&#39;s venom, which attacks the central nervous system, has caused the deaths of more than a dozen people over the past 100 years.
Photos: Some of the world's most dangerous spiders
The Sydney funnel-web spider, generally found in Australia, also gives a painful bite. The funnel-web spider's venom, which attacks the central nervous system, has caused the deaths of more than a dozen people over the past 100 years.
Hide Caption
5 of 6
This wolf spider, seen here with baby spiders on her back, is a type of spider that usually lives on the ground. It will bite humans, but its venom usually just causes swelling.
Photos: Some of the world's most dangerous spiders
This wolf spider, seen here with baby spiders on her back, is a type of spider that usually lives on the ground. It will bite humans, but its venom usually just causes swelling.
Hide Caption
6 of 6
02 dangerous spider01 dangerous spiders brown recluse03 dangerous spider brown widow04 dangerous spiders05 dangerous spiders Sydney funnel spider06 dangerous spider wolf spider

Story highlights

  • Australian man films spider dragging off full-grown mouse
  • Huntsman spiders usually live on insects

(CNN)This is sure to get your spidey-sense tingling.

In what is just the latest in a long line of extraordinary Australian animal videos, a Queensland man spied a Huntsman spider carting off a full-grown -- mercifully, apparently dead -- mouse and quickly called over his neighbor to witness the creepy feat of strength.
    Lions, octopi and quokkas: Nature is having a moment
    Nature is having a moment
    "So I am just about to leave for work about 0030 and me neighbour says 'You want to see something cool' and I say 'Hell yeah.' So we proceed to his place and he shows me this. Huntsman trying to eat a mouse," Coppabella, Queensland resident Jason Womas posted on Facebook.
    The 20-second long video shows the hearty arachnid skittering across a refrigerator with its furry prize as a voice -- apparently Womas' -- expresses approval.
    Tarantula crawls on passenger during flight
    canada spiders on plane dnt_00010814

      JUST WATCHED

      Tarantula crawls on passenger during flight

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Tarantula crawls on passenger during flight 01:35
    "What's he going to do with him," he asks rhetorically. "Mate, that is so cool." He then laughs at the spine-chilling sight.
    Read More
    A series of images show the spider in its full glory and impresses the enormity of the task for the spider -- the rodent is significantly larger than its own body.
    Australian MP blames 'human stupidity' for suspected fatal croc attack

    Terrifying -- but mostly harmless

    Man trying to kill spider ignites gas pump fire
    Man trying to kill spider ignites gas pump fire

      JUST WATCHED

      Man trying to kill spider ignites gas pump fire

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Man trying to kill spider ignites gas pump fire 01:03
    Huntsman spiders, which are part of the informal "hairy scary" variety given their size and scuttling speed, usually subsist on a diet of insects and other invertebrates. Their venom is non-deadly to humans -- although large specimens can give humans a painful bite.
    Despite this, Womal and his neighbor have decided to adopt the eight-legged houseguest, naming it -- Hermie -- and joking that it is now "running (its) own extermination business."
    "Ok guys so just letting you all know that the spider is fine. We have named him Hermie, we have adopted him and he is now running his own extermination business out of our town Coppabella. Oh and he is now paying rent."
    Breaking the seal: Animal found sleeping in Tasmanian public toilet