Spidey-strength: Aussie arachnid carts off mouse-sized snack

Story highlights Australian man films spider dragging off full-grown mouse

Huntsman spiders usually live on insects

(CNN) This is sure to get your spidey-sense tingling.

In what is just the latest in a long line of extraordinary Australian animal videos, a Queensland man spied a Huntsman spider carting off a full-grown -- mercifully, apparently dead -- mouse and quickly called over his neighbor to witness the creepy feat of strength.

"So I am just about to leave for work about 0030 and me neighbour says 'You want to see something cool' and I say 'Hell yeah.' So we proceed to his place and he shows me this. Huntsman trying to eat a mouse," Coppabella, Queensland resident Jason Womas posted on Facebook

The 20-second long video shows the hearty arachnid skittering across a refrigerator with its furry prize as a voice -- apparently Womas' -- expresses approval.

JUST WATCHED Tarantula crawls on passenger during flight Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Tarantula crawls on passenger during flight 01:35

"What's he going to do with him," he asks rhetorically. "Mate, that is so cool." He then laughs at the spine-chilling sight.

Read More