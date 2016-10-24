Breaking News

Making money by mocking power: Inside the new Banksy exhibition

By Alison Young, The Conversation

Updated 8:57 AM ET, Mon October 24, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A stenciled image of two policemen kissing is seen in London in 2005. &quot;Kissing Coppers&quot; is one of Banksy&#39;s most famous works. Click through the gallery for a look at some of his other notable pieces.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
A stenciled image of two policemen kissing is seen in London in 2005. "Kissing Coppers" is one of Banksy's most famous works. Click through the gallery for a look at some of his other notable pieces.
Hide Caption
1 of 35
In June 2016 elusive UK street artist Banksy painted this mural for students at a primary school in his hometown of Bristol, England. Students had named a house at their school for the artist, who surprised them with the mural when they returned from a holiday break.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
In June 2016 elusive UK street artist Banksy painted this mural for students at a primary school in his hometown of Bristol, England. Students had named a house at their school for the artist, who surprised them with the mural when they returned from a holiday break.
Hide Caption
2 of 35
On January 25, a new mural by street artist Banksy appeared on the French Embassy in London, criticising the French authorities&#39; reported use of teargas in a refugee camp in Calais, France. A riff on the iconic Les Misérables poster, it shows a young girl enveloped by CS gas, crying.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
On January 25, a new mural by street artist Banksy appeared on the French Embassy in London, criticising the French authorities' reported use of teargas in a refugee camp in Calais, France. A riff on the iconic Les Misérables poster, it shows a young girl enveloped by CS gas, crying.
Hide Caption
3 of 35
A mural of a weeping woman, painted by the British street artist Banksy, is seen in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on Wednesday, April 1. The mural was painted on a door of a house destroyed last summer during the fighting between Israel and Hamas. The owner of the house &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/04/02/middleeast/gaza-war-door-banksy-artist/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;said he was tricked into selling the door&lt;/a&gt; for the equivalent of $175, not realizing the painting was by the famously anonymous artist.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
A mural of a weeping woman, painted by the British street artist Banksy, is seen in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on Wednesday, April 1. The mural was painted on a door of a house destroyed last summer during the fighting between Israel and Hamas. The owner of the house said he was tricked into selling the door for the equivalent of $175, not realizing the painting was by the famously anonymous artist.
Hide Caption
4 of 35
A Palestinian child stands next to a Banksy mural of a kitten on the remains of a destroyed house in Beit Hanoun, Gaza, in February 2015.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
A Palestinian child stands next to a Banksy mural of a kitten on the remains of a destroyed house in Beit Hanoun, Gaza, in February 2015.
Hide Caption
5 of 35
A child in Beit Hanoun walks past a mural February 2015 that depicts children using an Israeli watchtower as a swing ride.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
A child in Beit Hanoun walks past a mural February 2015 that depicts children using an Israeli watchtower as a swing ride.
Hide Caption
6 of 35
A Banksy mural depicting pigeons holding anti-immigration signs was destroyed by the local council in Clacton-on-Sea, England, in October 2014 after the council received complaints that the artwork was offensive.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
A Banksy mural depicting pigeons holding anti-immigration signs was destroyed by the local council in Clacton-on-Sea, England, in October 2014 after the council received complaints that the artwork was offensive.
Hide Caption
7 of 35
A Banksy work appears at a youth center in Bristol, England, in April 2014. Called &quot;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/04/16/world/europe/uk-art-banksy-removed/index.html&quot;&gt;Mobile Lovers&lt;/a&gt;,&quot; it features a couple embracing while checking their cell phones. Members of the youth center took down the piece from a wall on a Bristol street and replaced it with a note saying the work was being held at the club &quot;to prevent vandalism or damage being done.&quot; The discovery came shortly after another image believed to be by Banksy surfaced in Cheltenham, England.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
A Banksy work appears at a youth center in Bristol, England, in April 2014. Called "Mobile Lovers," it features a couple embracing while checking their cell phones. Members of the youth center took down the piece from a wall on a Bristol street and replaced it with a note saying the work was being held at the club "to prevent vandalism or damage being done." The discovery came shortly after another image believed to be by Banksy surfaced in Cheltenham, England.
Hide Caption
8 of 35
A boy walks past graffiti street art believed to be by Banksy in April 2014. The image depicts men in trench coats and dark glasses holding old-fashioned listening equipment -- apparently a commentary on government surveillance. The artwork appeared on the side of a house in Cheltenham near the Government Communications Headquarters, the UK equivalent of the National Security Agency.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
A boy walks past graffiti street art believed to be by Banksy in April 2014. The image depicts men in trench coats and dark glasses holding old-fashioned listening equipment -- apparently a commentary on government surveillance. The artwork appeared on the side of a house in Cheltenham near the Government Communications Headquarters, the UK equivalent of the National Security Agency.
Hide Caption
9 of 35
A set of balloons that reads &quot;BANKSY!&quot; is seen off the Long Island Expressway in Queens, New York, in October 2013. Banksy artwork appeared all over New York that month.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
A set of balloons that reads "BANKSY!" is seen off the Long Island Expressway in Queens, New York, in October 2013. Banksy artwork appeared all over New York that month.
Hide Caption
10 of 35
Banksy also offered up a T-shirt design on his website for fans to download and print on their own.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
Banksy also offered up a T-shirt design on his website for fans to download and print on their own.
Hide Caption
11 of 35
A leopard placed on the wall of New York&#39;s Yankee Stadium was revealed in October 2013.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
A leopard placed on the wall of New York's Yankee Stadium was revealed in October 2013.
Hide Caption
12 of 35
&quot;The Banality of the Banality of Evil&quot; actually started out as a thrift store painting in New York City. Once altered by Banksy, who inserted an image of a Nazi officer sitting on a bench, it was re-donated to the store in October 2013, according to the&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.banksyny.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; artist&#39;s site&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
"The Banality of the Banality of Evil" actually started out as a thrift store painting in New York City. Once altered by Banksy, who inserted an image of a Nazi officer sitting on a bench, it was re-donated to the store in October 2013, according to the artist's site.
Hide Caption
13 of 35
Banksy&#39;s art exhibit &quot;Grim Reaper Bumper Car&quot; sits on New York&#39;s Lower East Side in October 2013. The famously anonymous artist, whose paintings regularly go for six figures at auction houses around the world, said he was on a &quot;residency on the streets of New York.&quot;
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
Banksy's art exhibit "Grim Reaper Bumper Car" sits on New York's Lower East Side in October 2013. The famously anonymous artist, whose paintings regularly go for six figures at auction houses around the world, said he was on a "residency on the streets of New York."
Hide Caption
14 of 35
A Banksy piece covers the main entrance to Larry Flynt&#39;s Hustler Club in New York&#39;s Hell&#39;s Kitchen in October 2013.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
A Banksy piece covers the main entrance to Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in New York's Hell's Kitchen in October 2013.
Hide Caption
15 of 35
Banksy&#39;s replica of the Great Sphinx of Giza was made in Queens out of smashed cinder blocks.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
Banksy's replica of the Great Sphinx of Giza was made in Queens out of smashed cinder blocks.
Hide Caption
16 of 35
Banksy&#39;s &quot;Ghetto 4 Life&quot; appeared in the Bronx in October 2013. New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg suggested that Banksy was breaking the law with his guerrilla art exhibits, but the New York Police Department denied it was actively searching for him.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
Banksy's "Ghetto 4 Life" appeared in the Bronx in October 2013. New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg suggested that Banksy was breaking the law with his guerrilla art exhibits, but the New York Police Department denied it was actively searching for him.
Hide Caption
17 of 35
Banksy art is seen on the Upper West Side of New York in October 2013.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
Banksy art is seen on the Upper West Side of New York in October 2013.
Hide Caption
18 of 35
Banksy work in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, was vandalized in broad daylight in October 2013.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
Banksy work in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, was vandalized in broad daylight in October 2013.
Hide Caption
19 of 35
One of Banksy&#39;s pieces is this fiberglass sculpture of Ronald McDonald having his shoes shined in front of a Bronx McDonald&#39;s.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
One of Banksy's pieces is this fiberglass sculpture of Ronald McDonald having his shoes shined in front of a Bronx McDonald's.
Hide Caption
20 of 35
Graffiti depicting the Twin Towers popped up in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York in October 2013.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
Graffiti depicting the Twin Towers popped up in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York in October 2013.
Hide Caption
21 of 35
Banksy&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.banksyny.com/2013/10/11/meatpacking-district&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;Sirens of the Lambs&quot;&lt;/a&gt; art installation tours the streets of Manhattan in October 2013. It was a fake slaughterhouse delivery truck full of stuffed animals.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
Banksy's "Sirens of the Lambs" art installation tours the streets of Manhattan in October 2013. It was a fake slaughterhouse delivery truck full of stuffed animals.
Hide Caption
22 of 35
Banksy&#39;s &quot;Concrete Confessional&quot; is seen on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
Banksy's "Concrete Confessional" is seen on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.
Hide Caption
23 of 35
A Banksy mural is seen on a wall in Queens. The quote is from the movie &quot;Gladiator.&quot; It says, &quot;What we do in life echoes in eternity.&quot;
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
A Banksy mural is seen on a wall in Queens. The quote is from the movie "Gladiator." It says, "What we do in life echoes in eternity."
Hide Caption
24 of 35
A woman poses with Banksy&#39;s painting of a heart-shaped balloon covered in bandages. The piece, in the Red Hook neighborhood of Brooklyn, was defaced with red spray paint shortly after it was completed.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
A woman poses with Banksy's painting of a heart-shaped balloon covered in bandages. The piece, in the Red Hook neighborhood of Brooklyn, was defaced with red spray paint shortly after it was completed.
Hide Caption
25 of 35
A Banksy mural of a dog urinating on a fire hydrant draws attention
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
A Banksy mural of a dog urinating on a fire hydrant draws attention
Hide Caption
26 of 35
This installation, seen in October 2013, on the Lower East Side of New York, depicts stampeding horses in night-vision goggles. Thought to be a commentary on the Iraq War, it also included &lt;a href=&quot;http://banksy.co.uk/2013/10/09/lower-east-side&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;an audio soundtrack&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
This installation, seen in October 2013, on the Lower East Side of New York, depicts stampeding horses in night-vision goggles. Thought to be a commentary on the Iraq War, it also included an audio soundtrack.
Hide Caption
27 of 35
Gallery assistants adjust Banksy&#39;s &quot;Love Is in the Air&quot; ahead of an auction in London in June 2013. The piece was sold for $248,776.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
Gallery assistants adjust Banksy's "Love Is in the Air" ahead of an auction in London in June 2013. The piece was sold for $248,776.
Hide Caption
28 of 35
&quot;The Crayola Shooter&quot; is found in Los Angeles in 2011. It shows a child wielding a machine gun and using crayons for bullets.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
"The Crayola Shooter" is found in Los Angeles in 2011. It shows a child wielding a machine gun and using crayons for bullets.
Hide Caption
29 of 35
People walk past a Banksy painting of a dog urinating on a wall in Beverly Hills, California, in 2011.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
People walk past a Banksy painting of a dog urinating on a wall in Beverly Hills, California, in 2011.
Hide Caption
30 of 35
Banksy murals popped up around New Orleans a day before the third anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in 2008.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
Banksy murals popped up around New Orleans a day before the third anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in 2008.
Hide Caption
31 of 35
A silhouette of a child holding a refrigerator-shaped kite is seen on a wall in New Orleans in 2008.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
A silhouette of a child holding a refrigerator-shaped kite is seen on a wall in New Orleans in 2008.
Hide Caption
32 of 35
Graffiti on the side of a building in New Orleans shows an elderly person in a rocking chair under the banner, &quot;No Loitering,&quot; in 2008.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
Graffiti on the side of a building in New Orleans shows an elderly person in a rocking chair under the banner, "No Loitering," in 2008.
Hide Caption
33 of 35
A scene titled &quot;Chicken Nuggets,&quot; from Banksy&#39;s &quot;The Village Pet Store and Charcoal Grill,&quot; is seen in New York in 2008.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
A scene titled "Chicken Nuggets," from Banksy's "The Village Pet Store and Charcoal Grill," is seen in New York in 2008.
Hide Caption
34 of 35
A man walks past a Banksy piece in London in 2006.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
A man walks past a Banksy piece in London in 2006.
Hide Caption
35 of 35
11 banksyBanksy school01 banksy london 012501 banksy gaza door02 banksy gaza cat03 banksy gazaBanksy Mural Clacton on SeaBanksy Mobile Lovers01 banksy 0415banksy balloonsbanksy t-shirtbanksy leopardbanksy thrift painting - restricted 01 banksy 102801 Banksy 1025banksy ny 102302 banksy new york 1021Banksy New York 1021banksy 1017banksy 101601 banksy 101502 banksy 101503 banksy 101504 banksy 101505 banksy 1015banksy 13banksy 1203 banksy01 banksy05 banksy07 banksy08 banksy09 banksy06 banksy02 banksy 0415

Story highlights

  • "The Art of Banksy" is a new exhibition dedicated to the work of elusive street artist Banksy
  • Unauthorized by the artist, the Melbourne exhibit has received some criticism for its commercial interests

Allison Young is a Professor of Criminology at the University of Melbourne. She has received funding from the Australian Research Council to research legal, social and cultural responses to street art.

(CNN)Take a selection of artworks by the most famous illicit artist in the world, add a city that's passionate about its street art and a dash of controversy: the result is the new Melbourne exhibition "The Art of Banksy".

Named in 2010 as one of the 100 most influential figures in the world, Banksy's career began in Bristol in the 1990s, where he enthusiastically participated in the city's graffiti scene.
    In the early 2000s, he adopted stencilling as a technique, and became part of the art movement now called street art. Whereas graffiti involves a stylized calligraphy that centers on the repeated writing of an individual's chosen name, or "tag", street art allowed for a greater diversity of content and technique: with paste ups, stencils and layered images.
    Street artist Banksy is considered one of the most influential artists in the world. His work is currently on display at an exhibit in Melborne.
    Street artist Banksy is considered one of the most influential artists in the world. His work is currently on display at an exhibit in Melborne.
    Banksy organized events in London such as Santa's Ghetto, where an empty shop was taken over for the display of works on canvas or paper by artists -- thus bypassing the gallery system - and his print workshop Pictures on Walls made editions of prints by various artists available for online purchase at affordable prices.
    Banksy theme park will become shelter for migrants
    Read More
    These print editions became so popular that fans would spend hours online attempting to buy works. While some wanted to own a Banksy print, others were buying for re-sale.
    An unlikely outlet for creating street art
    ctw street art dubai cnn orig duplicate 2_00001504

      JUST WATCHED

      An unlikely outlet for creating street art

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    An unlikely outlet for creating street art 01:30
    His prints quickly acquired a secondary market -- increasing fivefold in value in a day. After the financial crisis of 2009, the market value of work by many street artists faltered -- but the price of Banksy's works did not. He has maintained that crossover from the street to the mainstream art world.

    An unauthorized exhibition

    "The Art of Banksy" is the direct consequence of his successful negotiation of the dividing line between the street and the art business. Indeed, the show exhibits works owned by private collectors, including Banksy's former business manager Steve Lazarides, proprietor of the Lazarides gallery in London -- famous both for his long association with Banksy and their very public estrangement.
    Gritty and Graffitied: Street art with photographer Martha Cooper
    40 years of street art photography with Martha Cooper
    The exhibition provides equal billing for both Banksy and Lazarides, who is credited as the show's curator. Much has been made in the media about the artist's purported unhappiness with the exhibition.
    "The show is definitely unauthorized," Lazarides told one journalist.
    But this is by no means unusual, as I've written about in my book, "Street Art World".
    Banksy mural spotlights refugee crisis
    Works owned by private collectors are often shown in galleries with no consent needed from an artist. The Andipa Gallery in London was the first in 2007 to exhibit privately-owned Banksy works, and the street art show "Outpost", held in Sydney in 2011, exhibited Banksy works from George Shaw's New Zealand-based collection.
    New Banksy &#39;Dismaland&#39; theme park launch
    banksy theme park dismaland pkg kriel wrn _00004412

      JUST WATCHED

      New Banksy 'Dismaland' theme park launch

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    New Banksy 'Dismaland' theme park launch 01:53
    The Melbourne exhibition is housed in a marquee in a disused car park, next to the train lines at the back of Federation Square. Local artists such as Be Free, Heesco, George Rose and Bailer have painted works on panels lining the entrance to the marquee.
    Inside, the show is all Banksy.
    But the works are not displayed in a conventional gallery setting. The interior is said to be "inspired by the streets of London", and is organized around the recreation of shopfronts, city streets and dimly lit spaces. The majority of works are prints, which line the "walls" of these recreated streets, with some larger pieces on canvas, tarpaulin or wood. There are also a few sculptural pieces, such as "Bullet-Proof David" (Suicide Bomber) from 2006.
    The exhibition features some of the artist&#39;s most prominent works.
    The exhibition features some of the artist's most prominent works.
    For those who have only ever seen Banksy works online or in books and films, the show provides a chance to see his art close up, and it's certainly interesting to analyze the works for their signature techniques (limited color range, satirical text, humor, and light political themes). They also give a glimpse into a key period in Banksy's artistic development, the early-late 2000s.
    Interactive Banksy work takes aim at French police
    It was during this period, in 2003, that Banksy visited Melbourne, and painted its streets. Still, if Melbourne has been waiting 13 years for his work to return to the city, then this show is something of a disappointment. Some installation choices do not serve the art well.
    Up late with Vhils
    vhils tram artist style pkg_00011320

      JUST WATCHED

      Up late with Vhils

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Up late with Vhils 01:44
    A number of works are badly displayed: "Bullet-Proof David" is half-hidden by curtains and diminished by being placed on the floor rather than a plinth. Many near-identical prints are included; and there's little effort made to contextualize the videos that run in some of the rooms.
    Visitors who don't know much about Banksy's history may find themselves struggling to work out what they are seeing. The streetscape has an eerie artificiality: no London street ever looked so antiseptically clean and tidy.

    Melbourne's problem with street art

    Exhibiting Banksy in Melbourne is also rife with contradictions.
    Much-loved by Australia's street art community, many of whom fondly remember his visit here, his remaining works in the city are regarded as endangered -- gradually fading as the years go by, and also at risk from council cleaning crews and construction workers.
    How Delhi&#39;s streets are being transformed one spray can at a time
    Gandhi and shipping containers take over Delhi streets
    In 2010, a council worker painted over a Banksy rat in Hosier Lane, not realizing it had been painted by the world's most famous street artist. The outcry prompted the deputy mayor to apologize to the city for the loss of a cultural icon -- which in turn led to anger among members of the local street art community, who face severe penalties if caught painting on walls without permission.
    Did someone accidentally destroy this Banksy mural?
    Illicit art is still subject to prosecution and punishment in Melbourne: Victoria has some of the harshest penalties in Australia for graffiti, and while Melbourne's Lord Mayor, who attended the exhibition's opening party, has spoken publicly about his support for street art, it's clear that his support is for murals done with permission in designated places.
    Banksy's street works -- which are illegal -- would be categorized as vandalism if done in Melbourne. For all Melbourne's reputation as one of the street art capitals of the world, its city authorities have an uneasy relationship with the art form.
    The commercial nature of the exhibit -- which sells merchandise and charges entry -- has been widely criticised.
    The commercial nature of the exhibit -- which sells merchandise and charges entry -- has been widely criticised.
    Back in 2003, when Banksy was visiting Melbourne, street art was seen as a way of circumventing the gallery system and about creating artwork for the public, for free or at a low cost. So much of that has changed: street art is now highly commercial.
    Banksy surprises primary school students with mural
    Banksy surprises primary school students with mural
    But it's not so much that artists are selling their work at higher and higher prices: to make a living from one's art is an understandable ambition. But nowadays street art has been turned into a range of secondary products: calendars, gift cards, tea towels, and T-shirts.
    Given that the exhibition represented an opportunity to provide an Australian audience with a chance to see so many Banksy works in one place, what is really surprising about "The Art of Banksy" is the way that its commercial interests seem to outweigh the display of the artworks.
    Entrance to the show is $30, and, upon reaching the end, visitors find themselves confronted with a range of secondary merchandise for sale: baseball caps, mugs, cloth bags and fridge magnets.
    Is this exit through the gift shop an ironic and knowing wink at Banksy's critique of the commercialization of street art in his 2010 movie? Is it possible to own an ironic Banksy mug?
    In the city where street artists can be punished for possession of a spray can, "The Art of Banksy" takes the commodification of Banksy one step too far.

    Copyright 2016 The Conversation. Some rights reserved.