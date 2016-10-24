Jeffrey Johnson is director of the School of Architecture at the University of Kentucky (UK) School of Design and a principal with SLAB Architecture in the US. Prior to joining UK, Johnson was founder of the Asia Megacities Lab at the Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation at Columbia University. Johnson is presently co-editing a book on the drivers and outcomes of radical urban transformation in China and Asia.

(CNN) When it comes to architectural innovation, some of the most significant changes to urban skylines over the past half-century have occurred in Asia.

Asia has lead the world in urban planning over this time and presently boasts seven of the world's top ten megacities -- classified as places with populations of 10 million people or more.

Like their global cohorts, the success of these municipalities has often been reflected in how ambitious and spectacular their built artifices are.

Jeffrey Johnson, Director of the School of Architecture at University of Kentucky College of Design

However, for all their show, the next decade is likely to see a changing of the architectural vanguard. As the drivers of economic growth shift and labor force changes across the region, Asia's emerging cities are set to become the new ground for profound innovation and advancement in city building and architecture.

A nation transformed

Take China, for example. Never in our planet's history have we witnessed such a rapid rate of urbanization than in this nation over the past 30 years.

Modest towns like Harbin have grown into megacities, and entirely new cities, like Zhengdong New District, have sprung up instantaneously -- seemingly out of nowhere.

In the Pearl River Delta, cities like Guangzhou, Dongguan, Foshan, Jiangmen and Zhuhai have been utterly transformed to become this economic superpower's manufacturing heartland.

Only a generation ago, Shenzhen -- a shining example of this once predominantly agricultural region's transformation -- was a relatively small fishing village of just 30,000 people.

Now, thanks to government policy, its proximity to Hong Kong, and China's economic growth, it's a megacity of over 10 million people that ranks eighth in the world in terms of its number of skyscrapers.

That's not far behind Chicago, the birthplace of the modern building form.

Right across this vast nation, from Kunming in the south, Xi'an in the center, and Harbin in the north, Chinese cities have been a major source of architectural inspiration over the past twenty years and will continue to have a profound influence on skylines across the globe.

Photos: The world's tallest buildings One Vanderbilt Avenue, New York – A new tall tower has broken ground in New York City. Named the One Vanderbilt Avenue tower, the building is designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox architects, and construction officially started today. At 1,401 feet tall, upon completion it will be the second tallest building in New York after the One World Trade Center.



Height: 427m (1,401ft)

Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Hide Caption 1 of 25 Photos: The world's tallest buildings The Tower, Dubai, United Arab Emirates – A new megatall skyscraper will dominate the Dubai skyline. Currently unnamed -- 'The Tower', as it's being referred to by its developers for now -- will be built on the Dubai Creek Harbour, and will be 100m taller than Dubai's Burj Khalifa -- a skyscraper that is currently the tallest building in the world. Megatall buildings are defined by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) as a builidng over 600 meters (1,968 feet) in height.

Height: 928m (3,044ft)

Architect: Santiago Calatrava Hide Caption 2 of 25 Photos: The world's tallest buildings The Tower, Dubai, UAE – The expected completion date for the structure is 2020.



Height: 928m (3,044ft)

Architect: Santiago Calatrava Hide Caption 3 of 25 Photos: The world's tallest buildings The Tower, Dubai, UAE – The building will hold ten observation decks in its oval-shaped peak. One deck will offer a 360-degree view of the city.



Height: 928m (3,044ft)

Architect: Santiago Calatrava Hide Caption 4 of 25 Photos: The world's tallest buildings The Burj Khalifa, Dubai, UAE – Currently world's tallest building, since it was completed in 2010, is the Burj Khalifa. It stands a massive 198 meters (650 feet) above its nearest competitor.



Height: 828m (2717ft)

Floors: 163

Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill Hide Caption 5 of 25 Photos: The world's tallest buildings Jeddah Tower, Saudi Arabia –



Height: 3,280ft

Architect: Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture Another threat to the Burj Khalifa's tallest building title is the Jeddah Tower in Saudi Arabia. The tower is currently under construction and due to top out at 1,000 meters at a cost of $1.23 billion 3,280ftAdrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture Hide Caption 6 of 25 Photos: The world's tallest buildings Sky Mile Tower, Tokyo, Japan – In Feburary, a proposal for a mile-high tower in Tokyo was revealed.

Height: 1,600m (5,250ft)

Architect: Kohn Pefersen Fox Associates and Leslie E Robertson Associates Hide Caption 7 of 25 Photos: The world's tallest buildings Sky Mile Tower, Tokyo, Japan – The 1,600 meter tower is part of a future city concept named "Next Tokyo 2045," which envisions a floating mega-city in Tokyo Bay.



Height: 1,600m (5,250ft)

Architect: Kohn Pefersen Fox Associates and Leslie E Robertson Associates Hide Caption 8 of 25 Photos: The world's tallest buildings 1 Undershaft, London, UK – In December 2015, plans were unveiled for the 1 Undershaft -- a 300m tall building that could become the City of London's tallest building.

Height: 300m (984ft)

Floors: 73

Architect: Aroland Holdings Hide Caption 9 of 25 Photos: The world's tallest buildings 1 Undershaft, London, UK – 1 Undershaft will sit across the river from London's tallest building, The Shard, which is 9.6 meters taller.



Height: 300m (984ft)

Floors: 73

Architect: Aroland Holdings Hide Caption 10 of 25 Photos: The world's tallest buildings 432 Park Avenue, New York, U.S. –



Height: 425.5m (1396ft)

Floors: 85

Architect: Rafael Vinoly, SLCE Architects, LLP 432 Park Avenue , the tallest all-residential tower in the western hemisphere, opened its doors in December 2015, recently became the hundredth supertall building in the world.425.5m (1396ft)85: Rafael Vinoly, SLCE Architects, LLP Hide Caption 11 of 25 Photos: The world's tallest buildings Shanghai Tower, Shanghai, China –

Completed in 2015, Asia's tallest building surpasses the Shanghai World Financial Center and the Jin Mao Tower in Shanghai's Pudong district. Estimated to cost



Height: 632m (2073ft)

Floors: 128

Architect: Jun Xia, Gensler

Completed in 2015, Asia's tallest building surpasses the Shanghai World Financial Center and the Jin Mao Tower in Shanghai's Pudong district. Estimated to cost $2.4 billion , its completion marked the end of a project in the financial district stretching back to 1993.632m (2073ft)128Jun Xia, Gensler Hide Caption 12 of 25 Photos: The world's tallest buildings Mecca Royal Clock Tower Hotel, Mecca, Saudi Arabia –



Height: 601m (1972ft)

Floors: 120

Architect: Dar Al-Handasah Architects

Situated close to the Grand Mosque of the holy city of Mecca, the tower complex is one part of the $15 billion King Abdulaziz Endowment Project , seeking to modernize Mecca and accommodate the ever-growing number of pilgrims.601m (1972ft)120Dar Al-Handasah Architects Hide Caption 13 of 25 Photos: The world's tallest buildings One World Trade Center, New York, U.S. –



Height: 541.3m (1776 ft)

Floors: 94

Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill Known as the "Freedom Tower," One World Trade Center stands on part of the site previously occupied by the Twin Towers. It's the highest building in the western hemisphere, and cost $3.9 billion according to Forbes 541.3m (1776 ft)94Skidmore, Owings & Merrill Hide Caption 14 of 25 Photos: The world's tallest buildings Taipei 101, Taipei, Taiwan –



Height: 508m (1667ft)

Floors: 101

Architect: C.Y. Lee & Partners The first skyscraper to break the half-kilometer mark, the world's tallest building between March 2004 and March 2010 is also one of the greenest -- certified LEED platinum in 2011. Designed to withstand the elements, including typhoons, earthquakes and 216 km/h winds, Taipei 101 utilizes a 660-tonne mass damper ball suspended from the 92nd floor, which sways to offset the movement of the building.508m (1667ft)101C.Y. Lee & Partners Hide Caption 15 of 25 Photos: The world's tallest buildings Shanghai World Financial Center, Shanghai, China – Construction of Shanghai's third supertall building took 11 years, but the skyscraper dubbed "The Bottle Opener" was met with critical praise and high-end residents when it completed in 2008, including the Park Hyatt Shanghai and offices for Ernst & Young, Morgan Stanley, and BNP Paribas.



Height: 492m (1614.17ft)

Floors: 101

Architect: Kohn Pederson Fox Hide Caption 16 of 25 Photos: The world's tallest buildings International Commerce Center, Hong Kong, China – Hong Kong's tallest building has 108 floors -- but walking around it, you'd get a different story. The city's tetraphobia -- the fear of the number four -- means floors with the number have been skipped, and the International Commerce Center is marketed as a 118-story skyscraper.



Height: 484m (1588ft)

Floors: 108

Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Hide Caption 17 of 25 Photos: The world's tallest buildings Petronas Towers 1 and 2, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – The joint eighth highest completed skyscraper is still the tallest twin towers in the world. Finished in 1996 and inaugurated in 1999, it's been the site of numerous hair-raising stunts. Felix Baumgartner set a then-BASE jump world record in 1999 by jumping off a window cleaning crane, and in 2009 Frenchman Alain Robert, known as "Spiderman," freeclimbed to the top of Tower Two without safety equipment -- and did so in under two hours.



Height: 451.9m (1483ft)

Floors: 88

Architect: Cesar Pelli Hide Caption 18 of 25 Photos: The world's tallest buildings Zifeng Tower, Nanjing, China – The architects behind the Burj Khalifa are also responsible for the world's tenth tallest building. Skidmore, Owings & Merrill's Zifeng Tower in Nanjing completed in January 2010 and sits just above the Willis Tower (previously the Sears Tower) in the rankings, eclipsing the SOM-designed Chicago icon by a mere 7.9 meters (26 ft).



Height: 450m (1476ft)

Floors: 66

Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill Hide Caption 19 of 25 Photos: The world's tallest buildings Lotte World Tower, Seoul, South Korea –



Height: 556 meters (1824 feet)

Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates Completed in March 2016, the Lotte World Tower is Seoul's first supertall skyscraper, and is currently the sixth tallest building in the world.556 meters (1824 feet) Hide Caption 20 of 25 Photos: The world's tallest buildings Changsha IFS Tower, Changsha, China –



Height: 452 metres (1,482 ft)

Architect: Wong Tung & Partners A hotel and office hybrid, this straightforward supertall building by Wong Tung & Partners in Hunan Province's booming capital city is expected to be completed by 2017.452 metres (1,482 ft) Hide Caption 21 of 25 Photos: The world's tallest buildings Suzhou IFS, Suzhou, China – The Suzhou IFS is two meters shy of the Changsha tower.

Height: 450 meters (1476 feet)

Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates Hide Caption 22 of 25 Photos: The world's tallest buildings World One, Mumbai, India –



Height: 442 meters (1450 feet)

Architect: Pei Cobb Freed & Partners The World One skyscraper in Mumbai will be as tall as the Willis Tower, the second tallest building in North America, and will be one of the world's tallest residential structures.442 meters (1450 feet) Hide Caption 23 of 25 Photos: The world's tallest buildings Nanning Logan Century 1, Nanning, China –

Height: 383 meters (1,257 ft)

Architect: Dennis Lau & Ng Chun Man Architects & Engineers This design mimics and simplifies the neo-Gothic spires of an earlier skyscraper boom, à la the Woolworth and Empire State Buildings.383 meters (1,257 ft) Hide Caption 24 of 25 Photos: The world's tallest buildings Three Sixty West Tower B, Mumbai, India – Kohn Pedersen Fox is back with this 90-story residential building. Zigzagging cuts in the curtain-wall break up the monotony of yet another boxy tower.



Height: 372 metres (1,220 ft)

Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Hide Caption 25 of 25

Taking China's lead

Yet as China's economic growth and urban development have tempered, other Asian cities have picked up steam.

Hanoi in Vietnam has undergone dramatic transformation as its manufacturing and textiles base expands to take up China's slack, while the changing urban landscape in Bangalore -- one of the India's fastest growing cities -- reflects its quest to become Asia's Silicon Valley.

Singapore has also looked to technology for its strength and by focusing on services and encouraging start-ups, it's grown from a small colonial port in 1959, to a global economic powerhouse, with a skyline to match.

The city now has over 200 skyscrapers -- and lays claim to The Interlace , winner of last year's World Building of the Year -- but it's innovative urban planning is even more impressive than its architecture.

JUST WATCHED Should smart cities build from scratch? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Should smart cities build from scratch? 01:53

It plans to become the world's first "smart nation," with the entire metropolis to be wired to collect data in real-time. This program will see its skyline shaped in response to smart technologies, with state-of-the-art buildings linked together to optimize occupation and energy use.

Singapore is far from alone in Asia, with "smart city" initiatives underway and likely to shape other future urban landscapes in Hong Kong and Guangzhou in China, New Songdo City in South Korea, and a number of cities across India.

Transporting change

Other rapidly expanding cities in the region are also introducing the next generation of infrastructure, especially in mass transportation, signaling further dramatic changes in urban architecture.

Bangkok in Thailand was once considered to have one of the world's worst traffic problems, but its new network of subways and elevated trains -- which is designed to grow to accommodate anticipated future population growth -- has eased congestion and created more efficient mobility.

It's also transformed the city's skyline, creating an intense, multi-layered urban experience that has enabled development in areas that were previously too remote or isolated. It's also fuelled the emergence of modern high-rises -- like the visionary MahaNakhon , Bangkok's tallest building.

JUST WATCHED Is this the world's craziest new skyscraper? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Is this the world's craziest new skyscraper? 02:18

Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, a city that has already shown rapid architectural change, is undergoing a similar process, and adding to its collection of inventive contemporary structures with a high-tech public transportation rail system of driverless cars.

This program aligns with the Malay capital's ambitions to be one of Asia's leaders in sustainable development, a trend also evident in Singapore , Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam and many developing cities in China.

As these metropolises look to reduce utility supply costs and confront major environmental problems, they are leading the way in implementing a more ecologically-conscious approach to building and city making.

Vacant transformations

Not all transformations in the region have been successful.

JUST WATCHED Tianjin, China: Lots of buildings, few people Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Tianjin, China: Lots of buildings, few people 01:12

Once a means to symbolize power and authority, all three cities now sit virtually empty, years after their construction.

The region faces other significant urban planning challenges ahead. Existing and emerging cities will be confronted by continued overcrowding, traffic congestion, pollution, a growing lack of affordable housing, and a lack of efficient transportation, to name just a few.

Remedying these problems is complex, costly, time consuming, and often proves to be without clear and attainable solutions.

But by tackling these problems -- without the shackles of existing legacy systems -- these cities and their architecture will surely continue to inspire.

For desperation often encourages invention, and these inventions, and the new designers behind them, will pave the way for future architectural innovation across the globe.