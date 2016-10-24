In Venezuela, impeachment move prompts protest at National Assembly

Story highlights The first time a session of the National Assembly was interrupted by a violent mob was in 1848

Maduro holds firm that efforts to remove him from office won't succeed

Opponents of Maduro believe he has violated democracy in his own country

(CNN) Venezuelan lawmakers have announced they plan to push for impeachment proceedings against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

In a special session on Sunday, the Venezuelan National Assembly, which is made up mostly of opposition parliamentarians, approved a measure that declared "there has been a breakdown of constitutional order and a continued state of coup led from the highest level of government by President Nicolas Maduro."

Tensions between the government and the opposition are sky high after a drive to hold a recall referendum on Maduro has been halted.

This impeachment drive prompted a group of government supporters to storm the Venezuelan National Assembly building on Sunday afternoon, opposition legislators told CNN.

It is unlikely that any measures passed by the National Assembly will get traction in the courts, mostly made up of Maduro supporters.

