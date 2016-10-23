5,700 migrants rescued from Mediterranean in two days, authorities say

Story highlights Migrants were rescued from small, barely seaworthy boats

Italian coast guard also says 14 bodies were recovered during rescue efforts

(CNN) Rescuers pulled 5,700 migrants and refugees to safety during dozens of operations Friday and Saturday in the Mediterranean Sea, the Italian coast guard said.

But 14 bodies were recovered in a span of two days, the coast guard said.

On Saturday alone, 2,400 migrants were rescued in the central Mediterranean in more than 20 operations involving ships from nongovernmental organizations and the Irish Navy, according to the Italian coast guard.

Video from the scene shows the migrants being pulled to safety from rubber boats and other small vessels.

On Friday, 3,300 migrants and refugees were rescued off the coast of Libya in 24 operations, the Italian coast guard said.

Read More