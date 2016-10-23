At least 10 reported dead in California tour bus crash

(CNN) At least 10 people are reported dead after a tour bus collided with a tractor-trailer near Palm Springs, California, early Sunday morning, officials said.

The accident happened at 5:17 a.m. local time on westbound Interstate 10, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CNN affiliate KMIR reports 13 people died and more than 30 were injured when the tour bus slammed into the big rig in North Palm Springs.

The Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs reported receiving 14 patients early Sunday. Five were in critical condition while 3 were in serious condition, the hospital said.

