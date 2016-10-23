Breaking News

CNN Student News - October 24, 2016

October 24, 2016

Today, meet up with an explosives expert in Iraq to find out the kinds of risks troops take when disarming bombs and booby traps. Learn why AT&T wanted to buy Time Warner - and why the deal is significant to both corporations and consumers. And hear an explanation of vote recounts as they relate to U.S. elections.
Click here to access the transcript of today's CNN Student News program.
Please note that there may be a delay between the time when the video is available and when the transcript is published.
CNN Student News is created by a team of journalists who consider the Common Core State Standards, national standards in different subject areas, and state standards when producing the show.
