(CNN) The NFL took its bow at the home of rugby Sunday and Landon Collins gave the capacity Twickenham crowd a moment to savor to help the New York Giants to a 17-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Collins picked up a wayward pass from the Rams' Case Keenum before weaving past eight would-be tacklers for a memorable touchdown.

It bought the Giants level at 10-10 at the half, the Rams having led 10-0 off the back of a Tavon Austin touchdown and a field goal.

The Giants' star receiver Odell Beckham Jr had been the focus of the pre-match attention and played his part in the opening Robbie Gould field goal to put his side on the scoreboard.

Then came the moment of magic for Collins, to light up the 16th NFL game played in London, the others at Wembley Stadium.

