Story highlights Giants beat Rams 17-10 at Twickenham

First NFL game at home of rugby

75,000 sell-out crowd

Second of three 2016 NFL games in London

(CNN) The NFL took its bow at the home of rugby Sunday and Landon Collins gave the capacity Twickenham crowd a moment to savor to help the New York Giants to a 17-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Collins picked up a wayward pass from the Rams' Case Keenum before weaving past eight would-be tacklers for a memorable touchdown as he zig-zagged across the field.

"It's my first career touchdown in the NFL. I'm never going to forget it. Definitely a game-changing moment for our team," he said.

"I headed to one sideline, looked up field and saw a lot of blue. I glanced to my left and saw a lot of white so I went over there to my guys and they led me through to the end zone."

The stunning score had the Giants level at 10-10 at the half, the Rams having led 10-0 off the back of a Tavon Austin touchdown and a field goal.

