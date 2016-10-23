Obama plans 150 down-ballot endorsements

Story highlights Obama plans 150 endorsements down to the state legislative level

Obama has already cut television and radio ads for some candidates

Washington (CNN) President Barack Obama is taking an unprecedented step into down-ballot races in the final two weeks before the 2016 election.

The outgoing Democratic president is set to endorse 150 state legislative candidates -- part of an effort to flip Republican-controlled state legislatures across the country ahead of the 2020 redistricting battle.

The endorsements will come in the form of TV and radio ads, mailers, recorded calls and statements.

His down-ballot involvement comes as both the president and first lady Michelle Obama have taken on high-profile roles as surrogates for Hillary Clinton.

