Hillary Clinton to campaign with Michelle Obama for the first time

The Clinton campaign is making a major effort in the state

Raleigh (CNN) With mere weeks until Election Day, the Clinton campaign is committing considerable time to North Carolina.

Hillary Clinton and first lady Michelle Obama on Thursday will campaign together for the first time, in North Carolina, a state that Clinton's top aides view as a must-win for Donald Trump.

The two first ladies -- one former, one current -- will campaign together in Winston-Salem, Brian Fallon, Clinton's spokesman said Sunday.

Clinton's strategy in North Carolina, a state that voted for then-Sen. Barack Obama on 2008 but flipped back to Republicans in 2012, relies heavily on high turnout from African American and Latino voters and a strong showing with college-educated whites, all groups that have grown in the state since four years ago.

Michelle Obama's appearances for Clinton have garnered as much -- if not more -- attention than any other campaign surrogate.

