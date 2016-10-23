Top aide touts Donald Trump's 'drain the swamp' message

Story highlights Donald Trump's campaign manager touted his calls to "drain the swamp" of Washington

Kellyanne Conway also defended his call for term limits

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's campaign manager pitched Sunday his new call to "drain the swamp" of Washington.

But Kellyanne Conway wouldn't say whether she knew Trump would preface his Gettysburg speech Saturday with a lengthy attack on women who have accused him of sexual misconduct.

"He delivers his own speeches. This is his candidacy. He's the guy who's running for the White House, and he has the privilege to say what he wants," Kellyanne Conway told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" Sunday.

"This lifetime ban on lobbying -- if you've worked in the White House, you can't lobby for foreign nations. That's sort of the big, ethical shower we're all going to need to take post-Hillary Clinton State Department," she said, touting portions of Trump's speech.

Trump also proposed a series of reforms that include term limits of six years for House and Senate members.

